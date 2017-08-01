Bharti Airtel to cover wages of 25,000 distribution partners and staff during April

Indian Telco, Bharti Airtel, has announced that it will pay the basic salaries of over 25,000 staff who work for its retail franchises and distribution partners, as businesses in India struggle to come to terms with the Covid 19 lockdown.

A report in The Economic Times of India stated that Airtel had written to its franchisees and distribution partners, saying that it would cover staff wages for April.

"In order to help you tide over this tough time, we plan to extend a onetime support for the month of April. This is done with an endeavour to ensure that your FSE (field service executive) and other frontline colleagues get their basic income," an extract from Airtel’s letter stated, the ET reported.

"We are all going through an unprecedented situation requiring a lockdown, due to which we are seeing a sharp drop in our business as well.

"This disruption has impacted many categories sharply. In a way we are fortunate that we are associated with an industry that helps keep the 'lights on' - thereby, keeping the country connected and people in touch with their loved ones," the letter continued.

India remains in a state of heavy lockdown, as it attempts to control the spread of the Coronavirus. Hundreds of millions of people in India are now working remotely from home, but workers in the retail sector are particularly hard hit by the lockdown, as they cannot do business remotely.