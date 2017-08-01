Huawei: Ubiquitous computing will usher in a new era of connected societies

Statistical computing will account for 80 per cent of all computing power used around the world, within five years, ushering in a new age of ubiquitous, intelligent computing, say experts at Chinese tech giant, Huawei.

“The technologies behind computing and connectivity are progressing by leaps and bounds every day, and they will soon pave the way for a world where all things sense, all things are connected, and all things are intelligent. Ubiquitous computing power will be the cornerstone of this future world,” said Liang Hua, chairman of Huawei's Board of Directors.

Hua claims that in order for telcos and businesses to access the computing power they need to power their next generation networks, the industry’s key players must work in a collaborative fashion to master three key concepts, outlined in the company’s new research paper, Ubiquitous computing power: The cornerstone of an intelligent society.

Per capita computing power

In his introduction to the report, Hua argues that per capita computing power can be used as an indicator for how far a country is down the road to digitalisation. In much the same way as per capita GDP is used to measure the economic strength of a country, per capita computing power can be used to quantify a country’s commitment to their digital economy and Smart City initiatives.

“Currently, per capita computing power in major countries and regions ranges from 100 to 2,500 GFLOPS. Nevertheless, places with high per capita computing power are still in the very early stages of their intelligent journey; they will enter the next stage of growth – the developing stage – only when their per capita computing power surpasses 10,000 GFLOPS,” Hua said.

Hua claims that ubiquitous computing power will be the keystone upon which our future lives are built, underpinning the connectivity that facilitates everything from the car we drive, to the smart building we work in.

“Just like the wide adoption of electricity, which laid the foundation for an industrial society, ubiquitous computing power will become the cornerstone of an intelligent society,” he said.

Building a diversified computing power ecosystem

The second pillar of Hua’s vision for an intelligent connected society, is building a diversified computing power ecosystem. The connected world of tomorrow will see a far more diverse range of application scenarios and data types than in our current digital landscape, which will call for a far more diversified computing power architecture.

“If we hope to succeed in building a prosperous and diversified computing power ecosystem, we will need new innovation in the underlying architecture and greater collaboration between customers, industry partners, and developers. This is the only way to build out the ecosystem more rapidly and provide new momentum for the computing industry as a whole,” he said.

Amongst others, Hua sites The European Processor Initiative (EPI) as a key example of the type of collaboration that is needed to build on the foundations for an intelligent connected society.

“As of January 2020, [the EPI] has gathered 27 partners from 10 European countries who work together across a number of domains, including R&D, production, and application scenarios for computing and chips. This has helped to promote robust development in the European computing industry through more concerted cross-sector collaboration,” he explained.

Investing in statistical computing

It sounds obvious but if statistical computing is to be the lynchpin that holds together our future connected society, it will require some pretty significant investment in the near to mid term.

“Investing in computing power will promote innovation, boost economic growth, and improve people's lives, raising the overall competitiveness of many nations,” Hua said.

Hua argues that investing in statistical computing now will positively impact economic growth for economies around the world, by boosting the performance of local ICT industries but also by streamlining operational expense in a plethora of related industries, including agriculture, energy, scientific research and healthcare.

“Investments in computing power should be placed on a national strategic level, as well as planned and implemented strategically. In China, we have already begun enjoying the fruits of more readily available computing power. Every day, nearly 900 million people in China – from bustling cities to remote villages – can pay for anything, anywhere with a tightly integrated mobile payment ecosystem. From paying for meals and transportation with QR codes, to shopping online and in brick-and-mortar shops alike, each payment is completed instantly – a feat that would not be possible without widespread connections and computing,” he said.

You can download a copy of Huawei’s Ubiquitous Computing Power: The Cornerstone of an Intelligent Society report by clicking here.