Mondia Pay’s smart billing feature helps MENA Telcos boost customer profitability

Digital payment platform provider Mondia, says that its digital payment entity, Mondia Pay’s Dynamic Smart Billing feature has helped regional telcos optimise their customer revenues in the Middle East by up to 50 per cent since its launch in November last year.

Mondia Pay helps telcos increase the billability percentage and successful billing rates on the same existing subscriber base using dynamic smart billing best practices. Among four telco operators Mondia Pay worked within MENA, its Dynamic Smart Billing feature delivered an average increase of 30 per cent on projected billings. One operator in North Africa experienced an increase of over 50 per cent on projected billings.

“We are extremely pleased with the results of our smart billing optimisation feature as we have not only been able to increase billability percentages for telcos, but we have also seen on average a drop of about 40 per cent in the number of billing attempts. This is proving to be increasingly popular with operators as the overall drop in billing attempts eventually reduces the load on their billing infrastructure,” Simon Rahmann, CEO of Mondia Pay, said.

The Dynamic Smart Billing feature from Mondia Pay uses dynamic smart billing best practices including Dynamic Billing Fallback and segmentation based on recency, frequency and monetary value using AI predictive algorithms to optimise subscription payments.

Mondia Pay was recently selected by Deezer to provide direct carrier billing services across Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE. Mondia Pay will connect Deezer to operator subscribers, as well as facilitate the collection of payment through its payment platform.