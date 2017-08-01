Turkcell overhauls its LTE and 5G networks with new cloud native NFV based IMS solution

Turkish mobile network operator, Turkcell, has continued the digitalisation of its next generation networks, by implementing and deploying a cloud-native, NFV-based IMS solution that will better serve its customers in Turkey and abroad.

Turkcell will make use of Mavenir’s Virtualised IMS (vIMS) solution to fully support LTE use cases and evolve into a fully web-scale platform that can meet the requirements enabling Turkcell to continue to lead the evolution to its 5G networks.

“At Turkcell, we have reached more than 60 per cent virtualisation in our mobile core network. To serve our customers on our unified telco cloud on the way to 5G, Virtual IMS will be a critical network transformation milestone for our NFV journey. We are looking forward to creating new revenue streams and launching new disruptive Digital and Advanced Communication Services on this single unified telco cloud. Turkcell aims for a network structure that is more stable and stronger with reduced OPEX costs. We believe that Mavenir is suitable for Turkcell’s goals with its environment independent, software-oriented solutions and innovative service approach,” said Gediz Sezgin, chief technology officer at Turkcell.

As part of the partnership, Mavenir will also provide Rich Communication Services and Rich Business Messaging as well as Dynamic Routing Solution for Turkcell Turkey.

“We look forward to partnering with Turkcell on this most strategic Core Networking opportunity and to further advance their market-leading network on the path to 5G,” said Pardeep Kohli, president and CEO of Mavenir.

“By leveraging our expertise and experience in software-based voice and messaging solutions, we are able to help reduce time to market as well as OPEX for Turkcell, while enabling them to deliver unique new IMS-based services for their customers.”