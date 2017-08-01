Ciena appoints new CTO for Europe, Middle East and Africa

Ciena has appointed Jürgen Hatheier as its chief technology officer and vice president of strategic sales for the EMEA region, according to a company release.

Hatheier brings a wealth of industry experience to the role and will lead Ciena’s team of technologists and engineers who are focused on helping customers transform their networks to be more agile and flexible to rapidly adapt and support their 5G, FTTx and the Internet of Things rollouts.

“We pride ourselves on attracting and retaining the best talent in the industry. At a time of uncertainty and unprecedented network demands, Jürgen’s experience, drive and industry knowledge make him a great fit for this vitally important role for our customers in the EMEA region,” said Jamie Jefferies, VP and general manager, EMEA, at Ciena.

Hatheier has a broad range of international experience spanning North America, Europe and Asia, and brings more than 20 years of telecommunications expertise in software, hardware and network operations to the role.

Prior to joining Ciena, he held senior leadership positions at Pacific Broadband Networks, ARRIS Group and Technetix.

Hatheier holds a master’s degree in business administration and economics from Johannes Kepler University Linz and a bachelor’s degree from HTBLA Leonding in Austria.