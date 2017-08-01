du enables Cisco WebEx access for enterprise customers

Du has partnered with Cisco to enable enterprise customers to access Cisco WebEx and collaborate with teams while working remotely. The agreement with Cisco will put du as the only local service provider in the UAE that offers its enterprise customers Cisco’s Hosted Collaboration Solution, combined with Cisco Webex allowing them to benefit from a complete work from home experience. This will also provide them access to a full set of integrated communication tools that enable enterprises to stay in touch with their business teams from multiple devices anywhere.

Cisco Webex is the leading enterprise solution for video conferencing, online meetings, screen share, and webinars. Comprising of a cloud-based suite of productivity tools, including Webex Teams, Webex Meetings, and Webex Devices, it empowers teams to remain connected as it merges the web conferencing platform with Cisco’s team collaboration tool.

“The launch of the combined Webex and Hosted Collaboration Solution offer reflects the continuous efforts being made to enterprise employees across the country. They will now be able to take take advantage of enhanced remote working experiences, which will ultimately contribute toward business continuity,” said Hany Aly, executive vice president - enterprise business, du.

Ali Amer, managing director, service provider sales, Middle East and Africa at Cisco, added:“du is driving the introduction of collaborative tools in the UAE that provide convenience and ease of doing business to enterprise customers. The company is a valuable partner of ours, and we will continue to empower customers so they can seamlessly interact with work colleagues and people within their industries from their respective homes – ensuring that business operations will continue while working remotely.”