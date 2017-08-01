du enables Cisco WebEx access for enterprise customers

Comms
News
Published: 21 April 2020 - 8:18 a.m.

Du has partnered with Cisco to enable enterprise customers to access Cisco WebEx and collaborate with teams while working remotely. The agreement with Cisco will put du as the only local service provider in the UAE that offers its enterprise customers Cisco’s Hosted Collaboration Solution, combined with Cisco Webex allowing them to benefit from a complete work from home experience. This will also provide them access to a full set of integrated communication tools that enable enterprises to stay in touch with their business teams from multiple devices anywhere.

Cisco Webex is the leading enterprise solution for video conferencing, online meetings, screen share, and webinars. Comprising of a cloud-based suite of productivity tools, including Webex Teams, Webex Meetings, and Webex Devices, it empowers teams to remain connected as it merges the web conferencing platform with Cisco’s team collaboration tool.

“The launch of the combined Webex and Hosted Collaboration Solution offer reflects the continuous efforts being made to enterprise employees across the country. They will now be able to take take advantage of enhanced remote working experiences, which will ultimately contribute toward business continuity,” said Hany Aly, executive vice president - enterprise business, du.

Ali Amer, managing director, service provider sales, Middle East and Africa at Cisco, added:“du is driving the introduction of collaborative tools in the UAE that provide convenience and ease of doing business to enterprise customers. The company is a valuable partner of ours, and we will continue to empower customers so they can seamlessly interact with work colleagues and people within their industries from their respective homes – ensuring that business operations will continue while working remotely.”


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Dubai restaurants say they're losing money by being open
    Almajdouie Logistics completes heavy lift movement amid COVID-19
      Abu Dhabi launches e-learning platform to aid travel industry
        Atlantis Resorts pledges 20,000 meals to Dubai's 10 Million Meals Campaign
          Can wastewater act as an agent for Covid-19 spread?

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Reliving the glorious past of the Digital Studio Awards
              Photos: UAE Hotel restaurants delivering iftar meals
                Photos: Dishes from Nammos Dubai
                  In pictures: Australia's 'Delivered Live' show
                    Photos: Il Borro Tuscan Bistro delivery service