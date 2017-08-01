HPE appoints new managing director for UAE

Published: 22 April 2020 - 11:13 a.m.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced that Ahmad Alkhallafi has been appointed to the position of managing director of HPE in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Alkhallafi will start with immediate effect and will work across HPE’s Dubai and Abu Dhabi offices. Under his direction, HPE will continue to work closely with government bodies and private sector organisations to accelerate digital transformation and tech innovation across the country while leading the response to COVID-19 locally.

“We are delighted that Ahmad Alkhallafi is HPE’s new Managing Director for the UAE and look forward to working with him,” said Wolfgang Egger, vice president and managing director for HPE Middle East & South Africa.

“Ahmad brings a great track-record of successful digital transformations, unprecedented account development and executive-level experience from some of the UAE’s largest organizations. His appointment highlights our commitment to the UAE and its incredible talent pool. Ahmad will be a welcome presence as we collectively tackle the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19.”

Alkhallafi brings a wealth of industry experience to HPE, with over 14 years’ experience working in the UAE’s technology sector. He joins from Emirates Post Group, where he served as a board member in Electronic Document Center while leading its large enterprise and nationwide government sales strategy and spearheading a major transformation initiative. Prior to this he helped launch the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du), where he led Enterprise Government sales and oversaw the design of new products, services and solutions for private cloud computing.


