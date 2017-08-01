Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 9S in the UAE

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has announced its latest mid-range smartphone, the Redmi Note 9S, is now available in the United Arab Emirates.

The newest device from Xiaomi features a powerful processor, striking, symmetrical design, outstanding quad camera setup and long-lasting battery.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset, equipped with an octa-core CPU with a 2.3GHz maximum clock speed, Adreno 618 GPU and 8nm process technology, the Redmi Note 9S offers an unparalleled user experience through its advanced AI technology and significant power-efficiency improvements.

The Note 9S is the first smartphone in the Redmi Note lineup to feature a Z-axis linear vibration motor that enables faster acceleration resulting in better haptic feedback compared to traditional motors that most other smartphones in this segment come with.

The device is powered by a massive 5020mAh high-capacity battery that keeps users going throughout the day even with heavy usage. When it’s time to recharge, the device offers 18W fast charging and comes with a 22.5W in-box charger which means it can charge fully in less than an hour.

The Redmi Note 9S will retail at AED 899 for the 4GB+64GB in UAE and is available at Amazon.ae, Etisalat and Carrefour.