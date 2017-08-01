DISH partners with Mavenir to deliver cloud-native OpenRAN software for the first virtual 5G network in the US

US mobile network operator, DISH, has entered into a multi year agreement with Mavenir to deliver cloud-native OpenRAN software across its software-defined 5G wireless broadband network.

"The open and intelligent architecture of our greenfield network will give us the ability to source a diverse technology ecosystem, including U.S.-based solution providers," said Marc Rouanne, DISH's chief network officer.

"Mavenir will help us lay the foundation for an innovative software-defined network with the flexibility, intelligence and scalability to deliver applications that will redefine the U.S. wireless industry."

DISH will lease spectrum from T-Mobile as it continue to build its own 5G network in the wake of the merger between T-Mobile and Sprint. Under the terms of this merger, the US Department of Justice ruled that the pair must divest their pay as you go businesses to DISH, to ensure adequate competition in the market. The merger paves the way for DISH to emerge as a serious MNO in its own right, serving customers across the US.

"We are honored to be partnering with DISH Network and being recognized for our innovation and leadership in developing and delivering innovative solutions," said Pardeep Kohli, president and CEO of Mavenir.

"Working with DISH, we will be supporting the deployment of the world's largest cloud-native OpenRAN 5G network."