John Legere to quit T-Mobile board with immediate effect

T-Mobile’s charismatic former CEO, John Legere, is set to vacate his position on the company’s board of directors, with immediate effect.

The company disclosed the information in a statement to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, stating that Legere would be leaving his position on the T-Mobile board to “pursue other options”.

"It has been a privilege and honor to have led T-Mobile as CEO for the past seven and a half years and served on the Board of Directors," Legere said in his notice to the company.

"Although I will be leaving the Board just a few weeks earlier than planned, be assured that I remain T-Mobile's #1 fan!"

Legere stepped down as CEO of T-Mobile in April following its long awaited $26.5 billion merger with Sprint. While T-Mobile was already the US’ third largest telco, the merger transformed it into a company with the scale and scope to challenge AT&T and Verizon for supremacy in the US.

T-Mobile has launched 5G across the US, using a range of low and mid band spectrum, prioritising network availability over speeds.

After stepping down as CEO, Legere originally planned to stay on as a board member until the end of June. However, he will now leave the company with immediate effect.