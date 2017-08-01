E-Vision and Etisalat Misr team up to provide prepaid TV services

Etisalat Group subsidiary, E-Vision, has announced that it will form a strategic partnership with Etisalat Misr to launch ‘Etisalat TV’, a state-of-the-art app enabling viewers to enjoy both English and Arabic movies, series and Ramadan productions across smart devices anywhere and anytime.

This partnership comes in line with E-Vision’s efforts to provide its customers, mainly telecom providers with comprehensive TV services and top-notch Video-On-Demand (VOD) content while supporting them to achieve their strategic objectives in providing the best in content and world-class entertainment from across the globe.

“We are glad to be part of this strategic project showcasing our commitment to digital innovation and collaboration to bring the best in class content and entertainment to regional viewers across media platforms. This partnership reiterates E-vision’s commitment to provide high quality content allowing prepaid VOD operators to introduce special TV services and packages to their customers enabling operators to focus on their core business,” said Humaid Sahoo Al Suwaidi, CEO, E-Vision.

“The launch of ‘Etisalat TV’ will give Etisalat Misr’s customers a unique experience enabling them to enjoy high quality content anytime anywhere on their smart devices. This collaboration will allow E-vision to provide comprehensive solutions enabling Etisalat Misr to provide advanced solutions and features to all its customers. Etisalat Misr will now have access to prepaid TV service with over 109 TV channels and 13,000 VOD hours. Our partnership with Starz Play, MBC, Rotana, Fox, ART, Good News 4 ME and other leading service providers will give them a competitive edge in the Egyptian market.”

The new app allows Etisalat Misr’s customers to watch English and Arabic movies while enjoying English movies with Arabic subtitles. In addition, a wide range of series, programs and Ramadan productions will be made available on the app to attract audiences across genres with top-notch entertainment and unmatched TV experience. The app can be accessed anywhere and anytime on across Android and Apple smart devices, platforms, Etisalat TV’s website and will also soon be made available on all smart TVs.