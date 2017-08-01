Nokia misses out on another 5G deal in China

Published: 26 April 2020 - 8:04 a.m.

Finnish network equipment provider, Nokia, has missed out on a lucrative 5G contract in China for the second time this month, as China Unicom and China Telecom revealed their preferred suppliers for their joint standalone 5G network deployment.

China Unicom and China Telecom gave the majority of the contracts to Huawei and ZTE, with each of the Chinese firms bagging 35.9 per cent of the deal, with Ericsson winning 17.9 per cent. The final 10.3 per cent was won by Datang Mobile Communications. According to a report by Mobile World Live, China Unicom and China Telecom handed out $25.9 billion of contracts relating to the deployment of their standalone 5G network.

China Unicom and China Telecom will look to scale out their initial 5G offerings over the course of the year, and will hope to launch their joint 5G standalone network by the end of 2021.

This development represents the second 5G setback that Nokia has suffered in China this month.

Earlier in April, the Finnish vendor failed to win any 5G business from China Mobile, with the world’s biggest mobile network operator splitting its business between Huawei, ZTE and Ericsson.


Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

