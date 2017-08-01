Airtel steps up plans to boost 4G coverage in rural India

Bharti Airtel has selected Ceragon Networks to help it expand its 4G network coverage across rural areas of India.

Ceragon Networks is a US based wireless backhaul specialist and will provide products and services for additional 4G network expansions beginning in early 2020.

“As an established strategic partner of Airtel for over a decade, Ceragon delivers innovative technology, products and services that enable us to achieve quick and dynamic network deployments”, said Randeep Sekhon, chief technology officer of Airtel. “Ceragon’s wireless hauling solutions and services allow us to quickly adapt to our customers’ changing needs and deliver higher speeds with reliable, first-time-right rollouts.”

Airtel is ramping up its commitment to boost the reach of its 4G networks, particularly in rural areas of the country, in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, which has forced hundreds of millions of people in India to work and study from home, which in turn has placed enormous strain on the country’s existing telecoms network infrastructure.

Airtel is also looking to increase 4G network capacity in urban areas and expand its coverage in rural regions as well as prepare for its future evolution to 5G. Ceragon is working closely with Airtel to pursue rapid deployment of its microwave radios, as best it can, in light of the country’s recent temporary lockdown.

Airtel and Ceragon have already worked together on the company’s 3G and 4G mobile networks, Airtel has selected Ceragon’s all-outdoor multicore solution and related services for the exceptional flexibility they offer for fast network deployment.

“Ceragon’s proven performance and reliability continue to make its multicore all-outdoor solutions and network rollout services the ideal, go-to-choice for operators worldwide who are looking to densify and expand their 4G networks, as well as evolve to 5G,” said Ira Palti, president and CEO of Ceragon.

“The orders received are partially reflected in our Q1 results. Ceragon is committed to supporting Airtel during these challenging times, and as it continues to implement its long-term network development plan to gain market-share across India."