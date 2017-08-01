DT aims for 50% 5G coverage in Germany by the end of the year

Germany’s biggest telecoms network provider, Deutsche Telekom, has said that it will aim to provide 5G coverage to 50 per cent of the German population, by the end of 2020.

The announcement is being touted as one of Europe’s most ambitious 5G aspiration targets.

"We have big plans for 5G and will bring the latest mobile communications standard to large parts of Germany before the end of the year," said Telekom Deutschland CEO, Dirk Wössner.

"I am delighted that the network will be even better for our customers. Preparations in the network are in full swing to ensure that as many people as possible get the new technology quickly. In the city and in the countryside."

Deutsche Telekom is set to use Dynamic Spectrum Sharing technology to simultaneously deploy LTE and 5G services in some of the country’s more hard to reach rural locations, as well as in towns and cities.

Deutsche Telekom has committed to provide 5G coverage to 99 per cent of the population by 2025. The company has also committed to provide 90 per cent geographical coverage by that date.

"With the current expansion offensive, we are taking a big step in this direction," says Walter Goldenits. "LTE and 5G - both technologies are gaining ground. While the 5G network continues to grow, LTE is also becoming even stronger. Already today, 98.1 percent of the population surfs with LTE and speeds of up to 300 Mbps,” added Wössner.