Ericsson wins 5G deal in Thailand

Thai mobile network operator, True, has selected Ericsson as its preferred 5G Radio Access vendor.

True will deploy products and services from Ericsson Radio System, enabling it to operate 5G on 700MHz (low-band), 2.6GHz (mid-band) and 26GHz (high-band) frequencies in numerous regions across the county.

“We are pleased to extend our partnership with Ericsson to undertake our 5G network project for three regions; namely, North, Central-West and Upper south of Thailand,” said Vichaow Rakphongphairoj, Executive Vice Chairman of True Corporation’s Executive Committee.

This month, Ericsson has won a number of lucrative 5G contracts in neighbouring China, where it will participate in one of the most ambitious and all-encompassing 5G rollouts in the world.

The contract win in Thailand will help the Swedish vendor consolidate its position in South East Asia.

“With its higher reliability and speeds coupled with ultra-low latency, 5G technology will have a significant impact on both industries and consumers in Thailand. Ericsson is leading the way in terms of 5G deployments across the globe and we are delighted to make 5G experiences a reality for True’s customers soon,” said Nadine Allen, president of Ericsson Thailand.

To date, Ericsson has helped launch 31 commercial 5G networks across 17 countries.

True currently has 26.2 million mobile network subscribers in Thailand.