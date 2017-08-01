Huawei’s Enterprise Business Group appoints new president for the Middle East

Chinese tech giant Huawei has appointed David Shi to the position of regional president for its Enterprise Business Group.

Shi brings a raft of industry experience to the role, having accrued more than 15 years’ experience in the ICT sector. Shi will pick up the reins as president for Huawei’s Enterprise Business Group in the Middle East with immediate effect.

“In the enterprise business, we continue to be fully committed to our ‘Huawei Inside’ strategy, collaborating with our partners and sharing the value of digitalisation with our customers. Today our Enterprise Business Group serves a diverse range of public and private sector organisations and their requirements. Someone with as strong a background and solid experience in the region as David is ideal to head this division—leading the growth of not only our Enterprise Business Group, but helping businesses to lay the foundations for a digital Middle East,” said Charles Yang, president of Huawei Middle East.

Speaking to the media following his appointment, Shi said that he was eager to get started and help Huawei consolidate its position as one of the leading companies in the enterprise telecoms space.

“Now more than ever, organisations are looking at their ICT needs to help them to futureproof their operations, while also providing possibilities to keep things moving in the current challenging times,” said Shi.

“I am eager to step into this role at Huawei EBG and work with more of our customers across the Middle East to cultivate new opportunities. The trust of these partners and customers has been essential to our company’s success, and will continue to be moving forward.”