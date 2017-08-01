Small cells hold the key to unlocking private cellular network opportunity

Comms
News
Published: 28 April 2020 - 1:32 p.m.
Small Cell Forum (SCF) today published its analysis of the burgeoning market for small cell-based private networks, outlining market drivers, use cases and recommendations for LTE-based networks, and examining their evolution to 5G.
The research shares insights gained by leading deployers of how different public and private sector organisations are benefitting from robust cellular connectivity, customised to their specific applications.

Private networks are custom designed for the specific needs of an organisation such as an enterprise or local government. They can provide higher quality mobile connectivity than Wi-Fi, and have a more extensive ecosystem of technology suppliers, system integrators and service providers than proprietary solutions. Cellular devices also have the capability to roam seamlessly between private and public global mobile networks.

With LTE technology, new types of spectrum and the emergence of a new breed of service providers, commercial conditions are ripe for enterprises and government to leverage small cell-based private networks for their business-critical and mission-critical connectivity needs. The paper focuses on understanding these early adopters and how they are using private networks to better achieve their organisation goals.

The research was made possible by an extended collaboration of leading private network providers, brought together by Small Cell Forum, including; AT&T, CommScope, Corning, Crown Castle, Ericsson, ExteNet Systems and Reliance Jio.

“Private LTE networking technology is a significant opportunity for the telco sector that can be deployed today with existing technology, rather than needing to wait for 5G. It has already enabled new business models, tailored service offerings and access to new or difficult to reach verticals, and allows organisations to integrate diverse sensors, machines, people, vehicles and more across a wide range of applications and usage scenarios,” said Keyur Brahmbhatt, lead author and senior product manager at ExteNet Systems.

SCF235 Private Cellular Networks with Small Cells is available for download from the SCF website.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Dubai restaurants say they're losing money by being open
    Almajdouie Logistics completes heavy lift movement amid COVID-19
      Abu Dhabi launches e-learning platform to aid travel industry
        Atlantis Resorts pledges 20,000 meals to Dubai's 10 Million Meals Campaign
          Can wastewater act as an agent for Covid-19 spread?

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Reliving the glorious past of the Digital Studio Awards
              Photos: UAE Hotel restaurants delivering iftar meals
                Photos: Dishes from Nammos Dubai
                  In pictures: Australia's 'Delivered Live' show
                    Photos: Il Borro Tuscan Bistro delivery service