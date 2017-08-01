Vodafone kicks off The Netherlands’ 5G party, using its own spectrum

Vodafone has become the first mobile network operator in The Netherlands to launch 5G services, according to reports in the press.

Despite the fact that the Dutch telecoms regulator has not yet made 5G spectrum available for auction, Vodafone says that it has launched 5G services using Ericsson’s Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) technology and its existing 1,800 MHz spectrum.

“5G is an evolution that opens doors to new possibilities. Today we are introducing 5G via ‘Ericsson Spectrum Sharing’ in our GigaNet. We are making use of the latest innovative technology to apply 5G in existing frequency bands, using our existing antennas. With the addition of 5G, we want to offer the Netherlands the best fixed and mobile digital infrastructure in the world which will result in a new form of connectedness. Keeping our customers connected is at the core of what we do, and we know this partnership with Ericsson will ensure that we do just that,” said Jeroen Hoencamp, CEO of VodafoneZiggo.

By using the DSS technology, Vodafone claims that it will be able to offer its 5G customers download speeds of 1 Gbps and reduce latency by around 30 per cent.

Vodafone said that it will make 5G services available to 50 per cent of the population by the end of July 2020.

The Netherlands is set to auction off 5G spectrum later in the second quarter of 2020, with lots in the 700 MHz, 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz bands set to be on offer.