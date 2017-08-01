Deutsche Telekom selects ADTRAN for Access 4.0 network project

Deutsche Telekom has selected US tech firm ADTRAN to deploy its SDX OLT solution as part of its new and innovative Access 4.0 network.

The software will also be deployed in its existing architectures along with ADTRAN’s industry-leading SDN-enabled management system, Mosaic Cloud Platform.

Deutsche Telekom’s Access 4.0 programme will create an open, programmable, easily extensible and highly scalable access platform to cost-effectively and rapidly deliver Gigabit services as a first edge-cloud use case.

“The Access 4.0 program constitutes a true paradigm shift, not only in terms of technology, but also ecosystem, collaboration and agility, through its ability to break vendor lock-in and reduce time-to-market,” said Robert Soukup, Deutsche Telekom senior programme manager.

“A key to our success will be ADTRAN’s domain experience, their history of working with DT on its large-scale access initiatives and their commitment to delivering an open, scalable and disaggregated solution.”

Access 4.0 is integrating software-defined networking (SDN), disaggregated hardware components and network functions virtualisation (NFV) technologies in an open ecosystem to gain flexibility while lowering overall deployment costs.

“DT’s Access 4.0 network is changing the way access networks and services will be designed, developed and deployed for the next several decades,” said Dr. Eduard Scheiterer, ADTRAN senior vice president, Research and Development.

“ADTRAN shares DT’s vision for creating more advanced fiber access architectures that provide the network economies of data centers and the service agility of cloud providers. We believe this is how networks should be built and look forward to helping DT achieve its network and market goals today, as well as support future planned network expansion,” he added.