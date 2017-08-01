InterDigital and Huawei sign patent agreement and dismiss all pending IP disputes

US based mobile technology manufacturer InterDigital has announced that it has signed a global non-exclusive patent license agreement with Chinese tech giant, Huawei, which will allow the Chinese firm to use some of its patents on Huawei’s products.

As a result of the deal, the pair have agreed to drop all pending litigation over IP rights between the two companies, which includes a UK based suit over Huawei’s access to InterDigital’s intellectual property relating to industry standards for 3G, 4G and 5G services.

In a statement to the press, Interdigital said that the agreement covered a certain number of Huawei’s products and a number of InterDigital’s essential patents.

“This agreement, reached amid challenging circumstances given the current economic downturn, highlights the strength of our business and the value of InterDigital’s contributions to multiple generations of wireless and video standards,” said William J. Merritt, president and CEO.

“The agreement also underscores the fairness and flexibility of our licensing approach, including our rate and portfolio transparency, which set an industry standard.”