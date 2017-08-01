InterDigital and Huawei sign patent agreement and dismiss all pending IP disputes

Comms
News
Published: 29 April 2020 - 7:46 a.m.

US based mobile technology manufacturer InterDigital has announced that it has signed a global non-exclusive patent license agreement with Chinese tech giant, Huawei, which will allow the Chinese firm to use some of its patents on Huawei’s products.

As a result of the deal, the pair have agreed to drop all pending litigation over IP rights between the two companies, which includes a UK based suit over Huawei’s access to InterDigital’s intellectual property relating to industry standards for 3G, 4G and 5G services.

In a statement to the press, Interdigital said that the agreement covered a certain number of Huawei’s products and a number of InterDigital’s essential patents.

“This agreement, reached amid challenging circumstances given the current economic downturn, highlights the strength of our business and the value of InterDigital’s contributions to multiple generations of wireless and video standards,” said William J. Merritt, president and CEO.

“The agreement also underscores the fairness and flexibility of our licensing approach, including our rate and portfolio transparency, which set an industry standard.”


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Dubai restaurants say they're losing money by being open
    Almajdouie Logistics completes heavy lift movement amid COVID-19
      Abu Dhabi launches e-learning platform to aid travel industry
        Atlantis Resorts pledges 20,000 meals to Dubai's 10 Million Meals Campaign
          Can wastewater act as an agent for Covid-19 spread?

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Reliving the glorious past of the Digital Studio Awards
              Photos: UAE Hotel restaurants delivering iftar meals
                Photos: Dishes from Nammos Dubai
                  In pictures: Australia's 'Delivered Live' show
                    Photos: Il Borro Tuscan Bistro delivery service