MTN Group rated as Africa’s most valuable telco brand

Published: 29 April 2020 - 11:25 a.m.

MTN Group has been ranked as Africa’s most valuable telco brand, in a recent industry report.

The report, compiled by Brand Finance, ranked MTN Group as the highest valued telecoms brand across the continent.

“Amid these unprecedented times in fighting a global pandemic, MTN Group is humbled by the Brand Finance recognition and our progress in rising up through the ranks of this year’s Telecoms 150 report,” said MTN President and Group CEO, Rob Shuter.

MTN Group is active in 21 distinct markets across Africa and has more than 230 million subscribers. It also offers mobile money solutions to over 30 million Africans.

“MTN is to be commended for its performance in its home market as well as further afield. They are increasingly recognised throughout Africa by their customers as providing high quality service, because their brand image is deeply rooted on more than just marketing campaigns,” said Brand Finance CEO, David Haigh.

The report noted a negative global impact on the brand value of the world’s biggest telecom companies which are set to be impacted by the Coronavirus outbreak, but the company’s CEO maintains that it is in good shape to withstand the current crisis.

“We have built a sound, robust and resilient organisation that can and will weather the storm before us. As a Group, we are taking the decisive steps required to persevere in our MTN spirit of togetherness and a positive, can-do attitude,” concluded Shuter.

