Safaricom signs new deal to link M-Pesa to Visa’s global financial network

Comms
News
Published: 30 April 2020 - 11:02 a.m.

Kenyan telco, Safaricom, has agreed a deal which will connect its mobile money service, M-Pesa, to Visa’s global financial network, according to reports in the press.

The deal will see M-Pesa’s 24 million users be able to make and receive payments to and from over 3 billion visa cards across the world.

“This has been the missing link to integrate M-Pesa into the global payments system,” a Safaricom source told journalists from Reuters.

M-Pesa users in Africa will now be able to use the service as if it were a virtual visa linked debit card, allowing them to transfer money and make payments even whilst they are abroad.

Safaricom and pan-African firm Vodacom completed the acquisition of the M-Pesa mobile payment platform from Vodafone earlier this month.

The purchase was made through a joint venture between the two companies. The deal marked a significant moment for both Safaricom and Vadacom as they look to boost their mobile financial service capabilities.

“For Safaricom, we’re excited that the management, support and development of the M-Pesa platform has now been relocated to Kenya, where the journey to transform the world of mobile payments began 13 years ago. This new partnership with Vodacom will allow us to consolidate our platform development, synchronise more closely our product roadmaps, and improve our operational capabilities into a single, fully converged Centre of Excellence,” said Safaricom’s outgoing CEO, Michael Joseph.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Object Matrix and Signiant partner to create new file sharing system
    Broadcast Pix unveils new tool to produce and steram live content
      JW Player launches tool to monetise live broadcast streams
        Swisslog: Message of Hope
          Middle East Energy Awards postponed

            More related galleries

            Photos: UAE Hotel restaurants delivering iftar meals
              Photos: Dishes from Nammos Dubai
                In pictures: Australia's 'Delivered Live' show
                  Photos: Il Borro Tuscan Bistro delivery service
                    Photos: Five-star spas across Dubai