Vodafone completes European rollout of network virtual infrastructure

Europe’s biggest provider of converged telecommunications services, Vodafone Group, has completed the rollout of network virtual infrastructure (NVI) across its entire European footprint, encompassing 21 distinct markets.

Vodafone worked with VMware to complete the rollout of NVI capabilities across its networks.

The move will help Vodafone manage the levels of traffic across its networks in a more agile and dynamic manner. This will be of critical importance during the current Covid 19 pandemic which is forcing hundreds of millions of people across Europe to work from home.

“Vodafone wants to be the industry’s leading digital telco and we are pleased with the progress made to introduce modern cloud-based technology and automation. Working with VMware, we have improved the speed and efficiency with which we can support customers and estimate that the cost of our core network functions has been reduced by 50 per cent,” said Johan Wibergh, chief technology officer, Vodafone Group.

With the completion of the rollout, Vodafone now has a single digital network architecture across its European markets. This will enable it to design, build, test and deploy next generation functions more securely and around 40 per cent more quickly.

“Leading service providers, like Vodafone, are adopting a telco cloud infrastructure to deliver next-generation applications and services,” said Shekar Ayyar, executive vice president and general manager, Telco and Edge Cloud, VMware.

“The successful engagement between our two companies is evident in the tremendous results Vodafone has captured since starting on their network transformation journey. We look forward to continuing to innovate together to unlock the transformational benefits of network modernization for Vodafone customers.”

VMware’s telco cloud infrastructure is deployed by Vodafone at more than 57 sites across Europe and 25 in its Africa, Asia and Oceania markets.