Ericsson to modernise Telenor’s transmission networks in Pakistan

Published: 9 April 2020 - 7:35 a.m.
Swedish tech giant, Ericsson, has won a contract with Telenor Pakistan to transform its mobile backhaul network and boost its IP based infrastructure, enhancing the capacity of its network backbone.

As part of the agreement, Ericsson will supply Microwave transmission solutions to help optimise Telenor Pakistan’s network and sites, while simultaneously strengthening the backhaul of the service provider’s wireless broadband and cellular traffic.

The solutions offer key advantages such as high capacity, efficient use of spectrum, low-energy consumption and simplified operations and maintenance.

“Telenor Pakistan keeps customers at the core of its operations by connecting them to what matters most to them. With this latest partnership, we will be able to further enhance the experience for our 46 million customers. This also reiterates our commitment to continuously invest in our infrastructure and guarantee that our networks have the capacity to serve our growing customer base,” said Khurrum Ashfaque, chief technology officer and deputy CEO, Telenor Pakistan.

The project will allow Telenor Pakistan to scale up its digitalisation efforts and to react to fluctuations in capacity demand in a more nimble and agile manner.

“This modernisation project is part of our global efforts to enable the leading players in the telecom sectors to meet their future expansion and performance requirements as well as strengthen the long-term sustainability of their networks. Ericsson is closely collaborating with Telenor Pakistan in developing and deploying their network with higher capacity, speed and quality – enabling them to create and offer new services to consumers and businesses in Pakistan,” said Ekow Nelson, vice president at Ericsson Middle East and Africa.

