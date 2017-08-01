Free Senegal deploys Comviva’s Mobiquity Money platform across its networks

Senegal’s second largest mobile network operator, Free Senegal, has rolled out Comviva’s Mobiquity mobile money service across its network.

Comviva's mobiquity Money is the world’s largest mobile money platform with over 60 deployments in more than 45 countries and will bring global mobile money best practices to Free Money users in Senegal.

Free Senegal launched Free Money in 2014 and it is now one of the leading mobile money services in Senegal offering a host of digital financial services such as money transfer, bill payment, merchant payment and mobile credit recharge. The migration from incumbent platform to new mobiquity Money platform has increased Free Money’s system capacity, improved performance and enhanced transaction security.

“At Free Money, we are relentlessly working toward democratizing the use of digital financial services and enhance customer experience. In line with this objective, we have successfully deployed Mobiquity Money platform replacing the incumbent platform. The new platform will facilitate product innovation, helping us to reinforce Free Money, launch new consumer centric digital financial services and deliver superior user experience to our customers,” said Mamadou Mbengue, chief executive officer at Free Senegal.

Free is the second largest mobile network operator in Senegal with 4.4 million subscribers. Free boasts a superfast LTE 4G+ network in many areas of the country. Free also provides ‘Free Money’ to simplify and make daily financial transactions safer and help increase financial inclusion in the country. Digital payment platforms are particularly useful in the current climate as billions of people around the world are practicing social distancing to try and contain the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Mobiquity Money is a feature-rich, scalable and flexible mobile money platform which has been deployed across 5 continents in past 14 years. We are glad to bringing this best-in-class digital financial services experience to Free Money users in Senegal. The platform will enable Free Money to accelerate growth of mobile money in Senegal by introducing innovative digital financial services and providing frictionless payments experience to users,” said Anil Krishnan, head of Africa Region at Comviva.

Comviva’s Mobiquity Money provides financial services to over 110 million consumers globally and processes more than 6.5 billion transactions amounting to over $130 billion annually.