Red Hat redefines cloud-native management with its latest Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes offering

Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced the general availability of Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes, the latest addition to Red Hat’s portfolio of IT management technologies designed for the hybrid cloud. Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes is designed to help organisations further extend and scale Red Hat OpenShift with enterprise-grade management capabilities.

Modern management for modern environments

Application modernisation is among today’s top IT priorities, with Red Hat OpenShift providing a powerful, scalable platform for this transformation built on Kubernetes, the de facto standard for modern application infrastructure. But similar to how physical management tools and processes did not work for virtualised environments, tools designed for managing virtual machines are not suited for today’s cloud-native, containerised world. Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes addresses this need, further expanding what organisations can do with Red Hat OpenShift with the addition of next-generation management capabilities tailored for a cloud-native reality.

Red Hat designed Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes to provide organisations with tools to support containerised application deployments, whether an organisation is just beginning to explore cloud-native computing or if they are running next-generation workloads in production. Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes meets organisations where they are on their containerisation journey, helping with the immediate concerns of managing multiple clusters while providing future-ready capabilities such as policy enforcement and governance controls.

Kubernetes across the hybrid cloud, unified on a single control plane

Managing clusters across corporate datacenters and public cloud deployments frequently requires fragmented sets of tools tailored only for specific environments. Multiple management consoles, user interfaces, logins and more can create manual processes that are prone to human error, which in turn can lead to unnecessary downtime or put systems at risk of security or regulatory failures.

Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes helps to eliminate these barriers to cloud-native management across the hybrid cloud by providing a single view to manage your Kubernetes clusters—from Red Hat OpenShift deployed on premise and in public clouds, as well as clusters from public cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, IBM and Microsoft Azure. From the datacenter to the edge and beyond, Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes enables organisations to scale cloud-native applications from development to production across the hybrid cloud, all managed from a single point of control.

More consistent policy-based governance, risk and compliance

More than 2,000 customers around the globe and across industries already turn to Red Hat OpenShift to power their business applications. Red Hat OpenShift pairs the innovation of Kubernetes with Red Hat’s commitment to delivering hardened, enterprise-ready open source solutions. Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes builds on this commitment by delivering built-in policy driven automation for security, governance and multi-cluster and application lifecycle management for OpenShift deployments.

As organisations deploy clusters across multiple clouds and management complexity increases, security controls can become inconsistent across environments and verifying the compliance of software components adds to this challenge. Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes brings the capability to centrally set policies for the automatic configuration of managed components across the hybrid cloud, enabling IT operations teams to better maintain compliance with industry or regulatory standards. These policies can be enforced at scale with each new cluster, enabling rapid growth without greatly impacting an organisation’s IT security footprint.

Lifecycle management redesigned for the cloud-native era

Traditional methods of application lifecycle management (ALM) can struggle to meet the rapidly-evolving needs of modern workloads. Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes brings open standards to ALM strategies, enabling IT organisations to integrate cloud-native applications and services into existing continuous integration/continuous development (CI/CD) pipelines.