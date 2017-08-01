Etisalat launches e-Store for SMBs in UAE

Etisalat today announced the launch of e-Store, a free website builder from Etisalat Business Edge enabling Small and Medium Business (SMB) customers to transform their businesses online with no contract obligations – from displaying products online, allowing customers to place orders online to providing customer insights and analytics.

Built with small businesses in mind, e-Store free for life gets their business website up and running through three simple steps: create, design and sell. New and existing customers subscribed to Business Edge and other selected products will avail the service free for life.

“The SMB market is emerging as a sizeable and growing market in the UAE. At Etisalat, we work closely with SMBs and startups by enabling them with the right tools and services to boost their productivity and profitability," said Esam Mahmoud, senior vice president, SMB, Etisalat.

“The successful launch of our e-Store is yet another testament of our efforts to empower small businesses with scalable and tailored advanced solutions to grow their business in line with the UAE government’s commitment to fuel growth in the SMB sector.”

Etisalat’s e-Store is designed to deliver a first-class website experience for SMBs that suit their business needs. They can create a professional-looking website without hiring a web designer as it is packed with 1,000+ free readymade template designs covering more than 80 SMB verticals. Its drag-and-drop interface comes with a photo editor, video clips, free stock images, Google Maps, among other features.

As a fully integrated store, e-Store enables SMBs to sell their products online, manage payments via secured Etisalat payment gateways and other major gateways in the region for seamless payments. Businesses can upload all their products and publish their website within a few minutes, integrate their store setup, categorise their products, secure their payments, set up and manage their store on mobile.

e-Store is also giving our business customers the option to do their own integration with shipping companies for efficient delivery of products and services to their clients. It eliminates operational costs and commission rates, ensuring increased profitability for SMBs. It is user-friendly and works with most devices: computer, iPhone, iPad and most Android phones and tablets.