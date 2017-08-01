Huawei and ZTE pass GSMA 5G security assessment

China’s under fire mobile network equipment providers have successfully passed GSMA assessment of their product development and lifecycle management processes, using the GSMA’s Network Equipment Security Assurance Scheme (NESAS).

Chinese based firms Huawei and ZTE joined European vendors Ericsson and Nokia in completing the first stage of the 3GPP and GSMA sponsored scheme.

“The GSMA recognises the support and participation of Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia and ZTE who have satisfied the scheme’s security requirements via an independent security audit and we congratulate them on achieving this important first step,” said Alex Sinclair, chief technology officer, GSMA.

“By committing to NESAS, vendors are helping network operators, and other stakeholders make informed decisions about secure product development. We look forward to others participating in the scheme, evidencing their commitment to good security practice by promoting a security-by-design culture within the industry.”

The next phase of the scheme will entail vendors submitting their network equipment products for laboratory testing, where it will be evaluated for stringent security protocols defined by 3GPP.

“The evaluation concludes with the production, by the test laboratory, of a valuation report that records the test results. The report is provided to the vendor who can make it available to its customers and other stakeholders at its discretion,” the GSMA explained in an online statement.