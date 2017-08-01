Huawei and ZTE pass GSMA 5G security assessment

Comms
News
Published: 25 August 2020 - midnight

China’s under fire mobile network equipment providers have successfully passed GSMA assessment of their product development and lifecycle management processes, using the GSMA’s Network Equipment Security Assurance Scheme (NESAS).

Chinese based firms Huawei and ZTE joined European vendors Ericsson and Nokia in completing the first stage of the 3GPP and GSMA sponsored scheme.

“The GSMA recognises the support and participation of Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia and ZTE who have satisfied the scheme’s security requirements via an independent security audit and we congratulate them on achieving this important first step,” said Alex Sinclair, chief technology officer, GSMA.

“By committing to NESAS, vendors are helping network operators, and other stakeholders make informed decisions about secure product development. We look forward to others participating in the scheme, evidencing their commitment to good security practice by promoting a security-by-design culture within the industry.”

The next phase of the scheme will entail vendors submitting their network equipment products for laboratory testing, where it will be evaluated for stringent security protocols defined by 3GPP.

“The evaluation concludes with the production, by the test laboratory, of a valuation report that records the test results. The report is provided to the vendor who can make it available to its customers and other stakeholders at its discretion,” the GSMA explained in an online statement.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Meet the team: Hotel Indigo Downtown Dubai
    Opec must continue working with its non-Opec allies to overcome downturn, says MEED
      Meet the team: Hotel Indigo Downtown Dubai
        The content arms race exposed by Covid-19, expert analysis
          Hitachi ABB Power Grids launches open and scalable ecosystem for digitalisation of transformers

            More related galleries

            Top hospitality industry hires of the week returns
              1508 London brings Romantic Maximalism concept to Royal Suite Penthouse for the Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel
                New F&B director appointed at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa
                  First look: Inside the new Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk
                    In pictures: Vida Downtown's refurbished Taikun Pan Asian Restaurant & Lounge