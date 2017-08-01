Software AG and du collaborate to accelerate IoT implementations in UAE

Software AG and du have signed a partnership to provide a subscription-based licensing model for IoT services to its business customers. The strategic collaboration enables Software AG and du to address complex IoT implementations for organisations in UAE. These businesses will benefit from rapid application development features, reduced time to deployment and out of the box IoT analytics and dashboard to see the complete picture of their IoT data.

The partnership will empower customers to freely design, build, deploy and upgrade IoT applications with agility and flexibility, combining cloud, on-premise and edge deployment models. A scalable architecture offers quick time to market for IoT applications.

The platform will drive IoT across key industries of Government, Healthcare, Utilities, Manufacturing, Transport and Automotive. These companies will be able to track assets and improve logistics, and gather data from smart city applications to make peoples’ lives easier. They will also be able to improve service for their customers by automating manual functions, from meter readings to security measures.

Farid Faraidooni, Deputy CEO – Enterprise Solutions, EITC, said “As du steadfastly drives its transformation agenda, this is a significant move to scale du’s offering, drive innovation across UAE and seize opportunities in new growth areas. Software AG’s global expertise to build new functionalities for telcos through IoT adoption fits perfectly with our strategy to deliver comprehensive IoT solutions for the UAE market. The move will bolster UAE’s IoT adoption across SMEs, large organisations and the government. This reflects our efforts to enhance UAE’s position as a regional innovation hub.”

Philippe La Fornara, president EMEA, Software AG, said “IoT services can help organisations to not only achieve greater insights into their business, but also to build their digital resilience. Data is the heartbeat of a business today, so the task of gathering, analysing and acting upon it should be a top priority.

“Our collaboration with du is a manifestation of the new approach of telcos as providers of IoT services for a fully connected future; a model gaining prominence globally. With du as our strategic telco partner, we aim to play a role in UAE’s 2021 vision through a range of competitive IoT solutions. We welcome du to Software AG’s IoT ecosystem.”

The partnership was signed between Farid Faraidooni, Deputy CEO, du and Philippe La Fornara, President EMEA, Software AG in a virtual setting using technology as a social distancing measure to formalise this partnership. Also present at the ceremony were Marwan Bin Dalmook – Senior VP ICT Solutions and Smart City Operations, du as well as Rami Kichli Vice-President, Software AG, Gulf and Levant.

In line with the initiative, du and Software AG will launch a new IoT academy and an experience centre in the coming months. The opening is part of the drive to accelerate the adoption of IoT in the country while also staying abreast on IoT innovation methodologies, best practices and applications as the ecosystem continues to evolve.