Batelco partners with SonicWall to launch integrated security solutions for SMEs

Bahrain based telco Batelco has announced an exclusive service provider partnership with SonicWall to provide SMEs with comprehensive cyber security solutions.

The partnership is in line with Batelco’s on-going commitment to provide its SME customers with the latest tools and technologies to secure their businesses against a rising tide of cyber security threats.

“It is our great pleasure to partner with SonicWall, a globally recognized leader in providing integrated security solutions to small and medium enterprises. Security is a critical component in the success of this segment, and we pride ourselves on being able to provide our customers with an affordable and comprehensive, one-stop solution comprised of the latest technological tools that would facilitate and simplify the processes and procedures required to boost SME performance,” said Batelco general manager, Abderrahmane Mounir.

“We recognised the need for digital security solutions for this segment and noted how much this need had increased recently as SMEs have become more dependent on digital solutions. Having access to reliable security solutions is considered crucial for business continuity, therefore we were very keen to partner with a trusted global security provider such as SonicWall to deliver solutions to our valued clients,” he added.

Partnering with SonicWall, a trusted security partner protecting more than 1 million networks worldwide, allows Batelco to provide a full range of network security solutions to its SME customers, including next generation firewalls, secure switching, secure wireless, endpoint protection and cloud security and a number of integrated and innovative digital solutions to boost cyber-security among its small and medium enterprise clientele base.

“There is no organisation that is too small for the wandering eye and determination of cybercriminals. It’s imperative to work closely with security providers to gain a clear and real-time picture of security risks and the impact they could potentially pose to their organization,” said SonicWall Vice President, Global MSSP & Carrier Sales, Luca Taglioretti.

“As a result of our partnership, Batelco’s customers will be armed with enterprise-grade SonicWall TZ Series next-generation firewalls with installation and managed security services,” he added