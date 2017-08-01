Vodacom appoints new CFO, as it looks to expand its financial services offering

South African based telco, Vodacom, has announced that it has appointed Raisibe Morathi as its new group chief financial officer. Morathi will take up the reins in her new role from the 1st of November 2020.

Morathi brings a wealth of financial industry experience to the role, having previously served as CFO for the Nedbank Group, where she presided over a staff of 900. Raisibe’s extensive experience in banking will doubtless prove extremely important for Vodacom, as it looks to branch out into the the provision of mobile financial services across its networks.

“I am delighted to welcome Raisibe to the Vodacom Group, where she will drive and continue to modernise our finance operations as we position ourselves as a leading pan-African technology company. Raisibe has a proven track record in dealing competently with complex leadership challenges and driving strategic transformational change. Given Vodacom Group’s leadership position as a mobile money provider in Africa and our accelerated growth ambitions beyond traditional Telco services, Raisibe’s extensive financial services experience makes her an excellent addition to the Vodacom Group Board and Executive Committee (Exco),” said Shameel Joosub, CEO of Vodacom Group.

Morathi is a Chartered Accountant and has also completed an Advanced Management Programme (AMP) with INSEAD (France). Her other qualifications include a Higher Diploma in Taxation (Wits University) and she is currently a few months away from completing her Masters in Philosophy (Corporate Strategy) at GIBS.

Raisibe has acquired 26 years of experience, including 20 years in executive roles at institutions such as Industrial Development Corporation, Sanlam and Nedbank.

“I’m excited to be joining the Vodacom Group Board and Exco at a time when it has simplified its structure to drive increased focus across all of its international territories. I look forward to leading a high-performing finance team, driving the function’s strategic digital transformation and contributing to the future success of the Group,” Morathi said of her appointment.