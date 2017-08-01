Huawei launches its next generation OceanStor Pacific Series for mass data storage

Huawei has announced the worldwide launch of its next-generation mass storage system — OceanStor Pacific Series.

The series delivers efficient, cost-effective, and reliable services for AI, HPC, videos, and other mass data scenarios by breaking architectural, service, and performance boundaries, and leveraging uncompromised multi-protocol interworking, next-generation elastic EC algorithm, and a series of dedicated hardware. This series marks a new standard for future-oriented mass data storage, helping enterprises fully unleash data power in the intelligent age.

The fourth industrial revolution has made digital production the currency of modern business models. Digital production turns data into opportunities, then these opportunities into services, and finally into profits. With this new production factor, enterprises must find a way of cost-effectively collecting and storing different types of data such as structured data from core services and mass unstructured data from 5G, IoT, and UHD. Enterprises use AI technologies to analyse and process the massive amounts of data to convert data into knowledge and services, improving production efficiency.

"Mass data will play an increasingly important role in enterprise digital transformation. Today, only 2 per cent of global data is stored, and only 10 per cent of the data is being mined for further value. Enterprises are facing insufficient capacity, data silos, and complex management when dealing with mass data. Our OceanStor Pacific Series is designed to answer these pain points, setting a new benchmark for efficient, economical, everlasting mass data storage, and helping us become the trusted choice for mass data," said Peter Zhou, president of Huawei Data Storage and Intelligent Vision product line.

The OceanStor Pacific Series aims to become the trusted choice for mass data by fully utilizing years of know-how in software and hardware, and making groundbreaking innovations in efficiency, cost, and reliability.

Huawei OceanStor storage has been deployed in more than 150 countries for more than 12,000 customers in a variety of sectors, including carriers, finance, government, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, and transportation.