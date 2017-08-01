India’s telecoms operators can expect a 15% jump in revenues later this year

Published: 30 August 2020 - midnight

India’s beleaguered telecoms operators can expect a 14-15 per cent jump in revenues later this year, according to the Cellular Operators' Association of India.

A report by the Financial Express newspaper quoted a COAI spokesperson as saying that operators would see a 14-15 per cent spike in revenues, in part due to concerted efforts among operators to boost their Average Return per User (ARPU).

The COAI also confirmed its belief that India becoming a telecoms duopoly would negatively impact consumers. Speculation has grown in recent months over the future of the country’s second largest operator, Vodafone Idea, as it struggles under the weight of spiralling debts and falling subscriber numbers. Some commentators have suggested that the company could fold unless the government can find a stimulus package to keep it in business.

“At the end of the day, the general public should get the benefits of telecoms and that will not happen in case of a duopoly,” the COAI’s director general S P Kochhar told reporters from the Financial Express.

“We have more competition, so better services at better prices can be offered to subscribers,” he added.


