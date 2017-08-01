Softbank to sell off $14bn stake in its mobile network

Comms
News
Published: 30 August 2020 - midnight

Japanese investment fund Softbank has revealed plans to sell off over 30 per cent of its shares in its mobile network subsidiary, raising $14 billion (trillion yen) in the process.

The sale would reduce Softbank’s ownership of its mobile network subsidiary business from 62.1 per cent to 40.4 per cent.

Earlier this year, Softbank announced plans to sell off around $40 billion worth of assets, as it looks to rebalance its investments in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic.

“This programme will be the largest share buyback and will increase in the largest increase in cash balance in the history of SBG, reflecting the firm and unwavering confidence we have in our business,” said Masayoshi Son, chairman and chief executive officer of SBG, said in March.

“This will allow us to strengthen our balance sheet while significantly reducing debt. Moreover, the monetisation of assets represents less than 20 per cent of the company’s current asset value,” he added.

Softbank has been undergoing a process of monetising its assets in recent months, with the merger of its US telecoms brand Sprint with its competitor T-Mobile adding significant cash injections to Softbank Group’s revenues.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Meet the team: Hotel Indigo Downtown Dubai
    Opec must continue working with its non-Opec allies to overcome downturn, says MEED
      Meet the team: Hotel Indigo Downtown Dubai
        The content arms race exposed by Covid-19, expert analysis
          Hitachi ABB Power Grids launches open and scalable ecosystem for digitalisation of transformers

            More related galleries

            Top hospitality industry hires of the week returns
              1508 London brings Romantic Maximalism concept to Royal Suite Penthouse for the Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel
                New F&B director appointed at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa
                  First look: Inside the new Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk
                    In pictures: Vida Downtown's refurbished Taikun Pan Asian Restaurant & Lounge