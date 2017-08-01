Life’s a breach: Don’t miss tomorrow's free to view cyber security webinar

Don’t miss your chance to register for our free to view webinar, where we will examine the lessons learnt from Careem’s 2018 high profile data breach.

Presented in partnership with security and network specialist Cybereason, the first in the three part webinar series will examine the lessons that have been learned from Careem’s high profile data breach in 2018.

“This webinar is going to tell a really personal story about how one of the region’s fastest growing and best known companies fought back against cyber criminals. This will be a certified case study on how to successfully bounce back from such a public security breach. We are sure to hear plenty of fascinating insights into best practice along the way. Don’t miss your chance to register for the show,” said Chris Kelly, Editor, ITP.net and CommsMEA.

In early 2018, ride sharing platform Careem was hit by a cyber-attack which compromised the data of up to 14 million users. Rather than wallowing in the pain of this attack, Careem has used the incident as a springboard to tighten up its own security and revolutionise the way in which it secures its customers’ data.

During this free to view, hour long webinar, we’ll hear from Careem’s ex-CISO, Owen Connolly, about how he overcame the challenges associated with such a high profile breach.

Connolly will be joined by security staffing expert Barry Martin, Jim Hung, IR and security expert and Tarek Kuzbari of Cybereason.

The webinar will air at 12 noon on Tuesday 1st September.