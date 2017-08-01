Vodafone Oman could launch services in Muscat by early 2021

Consumers in Oman could see the launch of the country’s third mobile network operator by early 2021, according to Oman’s Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technology.

A report in the Times of Oman news site sited an online post from the Ministry, which claimed that the country’s third operator could be up and running soon.

“We hope that the third operator will be ready to start providing services during 2021,” the Ministry said in an online Tweet.

Last year, Vodafone Group signed an agreement with Oman Future Telecommunications Company to launch full mobile network services in the Sultanate.

Oman’s 6.3 million mobile subscribers are currently served by two mobile network operators, Omantel and Ooredoo. Both Omantel and Ooredoo have launched their initial 5G services in the country and will look to scale out their next generation mobile networks over the coming months.

The launch of a third mobile network operator in Oman is intended to increase competition, driving down prices for consumers, while simultaneously increasing competition between operators, to expedite the rollout of next generation connectivity.