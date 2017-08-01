Connectivity booms in the UAE as mobile subscriptions top 18.2 million

Comms
News
Published: 10 February 2020 - 6:13 a.m.

The UAE continues to lead the way as one of the most connected countries in the Middle East region, with the total number of telecoms subscriptions in the country topping 23.64 million, according to a new report.

The figures, issued by the Emirates News Agency, confirmed that the number of mobile phone subscriptions rose to 18.278 million, equivalent to 204.3 lines per 100 inhabitants last year.

The UAE became one of the first countries in the world to launch 5G mobile network services, when both Etisalat and du switched on their next generation networks in 2019.

The country’s mobile phone sector was the main source of income for telcos in the country, according to the report.

“Mobile phone services account for 77 percent of the revenues of the country's main operators, Etisalat Group and Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company,” the Emirates News Agency statement read.

The total number of broadband customers in the country also rose to 3.62 million in 2019.

Last year, the GSMA tipped Middle Eastern telcos to lead on next generation connectivity and the UAE has made a concerted effort to put the infrastructure in place that will underpin next generation connectivity.

“We are encouraged by their progress to date. It is imperative that the region creates a regulatory environment that allows 5G to flourish, including releasing sufficient spectrum, so that businesses and citizens can fully enjoy the innovative new services that 5G will deliver, as well as the resulting socio-economic benefits,” said John Giusti, chief regulatory officer at the GSMA.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

innogy makes 770 MW of wind and solar power available on DNV GL’s Instatrust digital marketplace
    Eaton refocuses channel strategy to provide enhanced benefits to partners and capitalise on strong revenue growth
      Five Minutes With: Cove Beach executive head chef
        Technology Innovation Pioneers (TIP) joins World Green Economy Organization
          Airlines in Middle East saw 2.6% increase in demand in 2019

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Nordic Rentals invests in DiGiCo SD12s, SD10s and SD5s
              In pictures: Skalar 360 reimagined for nightclub in Amsterdam
                Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                  Photos: Indochine DIFC introduces lunch menu
                    Photos: Four Seasons property openings in 2020