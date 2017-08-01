China grants indoor licences for 5G

Comms
News
Published: 11 February 2020 - 11:42 a.m.

The Chinese government has granted spectrum licences to the country’s big three mobile network operators, allowing them to ramp up indoor 5G coverage on their networks.

China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom will all receive spectrum in the 3.3Ghz–3.4GHz band, according to the country’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The three mobile network operators will leverage the “co-development and sharing of 5G indoor access networks to cut costs and boost efficiency,” the ministry said.

China began its 5G rollout in earnest in late 2019. While China was not among the first group of countries to launch 5G, the scale and scope of its 5G network rollout will make it easily the most ambitious in the world. With a population of 1.4 billion people, or 18 per cent of the entire world’s population, spread over 9.5 million square kilometres, the challenge ahead it galling. An estimated 500 million Chinese people live in hard to reach, rural areas, adding to the complexity of the rollout.

Industry experts estimate that Chinese mobile network operators will deploy a combined one million 5G base stations this year, as they look to rapidly deploy their next generation mobile networks. Securing the appropriate spectrum to boost indoor coverage represents a key step in Chinese MNO’s journey to ramp up next generation connectivity.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

innogy makes 770 MW of wind and solar power available on DNV GL’s Instatrust digital marketplace
    Eaton refocuses channel strategy to provide enhanced benefits to partners and capitalise on strong revenue growth
      Five Minutes With: Cove Beach executive head chef
        Technology Innovation Pioneers (TIP) joins World Green Economy Organization
          Airlines in Middle East saw 2.6% increase in demand in 2019

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Nordic Rentals invests in DiGiCo SD12s, SD10s and SD5s
              In pictures: Skalar 360 reimagined for nightclub in Amsterdam
                Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                  Photos: Indochine DIFC introduces lunch menu
                    Photos: Four Seasons property openings in 2020