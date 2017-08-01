EXFO launches intelligent automation platform for the 5G era

Published: 12 February 2020 - 10:54 a.m.

Telecoms monitoring and analytics firm, EXFO, has launched its first intelligent automation platform, which will enable mobile network operators to deliver ultra-reliable, high-quality service experience in a 5G world.

Nova Adaptive Service Assurance (NASA) will help operators to better understand the habits of their customers, in an industry where operators have less than 2 per cent visibility into customer experience.

“The combination of more users, more connections, more apps and more convoluted networks has created a perfect storm of complexity for operators,” said Philippe Morin, EXFO Chief Executive Officer.

“By delivering only the right data at the right time, Nova A|SA is a unique intelligent automation platform to provide operators with 100 per cent visibility into user experience and network performance. We’re talking about operations teams being able to resolve issues in minutes rather than days—or preventing them entirely.”

Nova A|SA automatically provides operators with the data they require to make sense of big data swamps and reveal previously invisible “little data” on individual user experience.

At the heart of Nova A|SA, and also launched today, is Nova SensAI: a real-time automated assurance solution that acts as the central nervous system for the platform. The first of its kind to do so, Nova SensAI uses machine learning to analyse the relevant network layers, and provide operators with a comprehensive view of service performance. The solution reveals—and even predicts—previously “invisible” user-impacting events. Its capabilities also include pinpointing who was impacted, where and for how long as well as diagnosing the root cause of issues for rapid resolution.

These solutions were developed by EXFO in partnership with its customers to prepare for a 5G world in which connected devices, rather than cellphone subscriptions, are expected to drive 95% of new revenues for operators. According to the GSMA, there will be five times more connected devices than humans by 2025. These new 5G machines will fuel Industry 4.0 and fulfill mission-critical applications as diverse as holographic augmented reality communications, real-time remote patient monitoring and synchronised production line

