Orange Business Services partners with Abu Dhabi municipality to develop smart city solutions

Orange Business Services has collaborated with the Abu Dhabi Municipality to develop a smart cities virtualisation app.

The ‘IoT Cockpit’ app will provide visualisation for smart city solutions via an immersive and interactive user interface.

“Sustained innovation is the lifeblood of the smart city and our collaboration with ADM on ‘IoT Cockpit’ is a great example of co-innovation - a bespoke city management solution developed in the region and for the region, where we have a strong focus on the smart cities opportunity.

“The UAE is a test bed for smart cities innovation and leads the way in not just adopting but also developing new solutions that are transforming cities, such as Abu Dhabi. The scale of the region’s smart cities ambition is matched by the vision, leadership and resources needed for success – and the commitment to innovation to drive new business models and new thinking in the smart city,” said Sahem Azzam, vice president, Middle East & Africa, Orange Business Services.

The app will help to support the Abu Dhabi Municipality’s vision for Abu Dhabi to cement its growing reputation as one of the world’s most ambitious smart cities, and its five-year smart cities plan to achieve sustainability.

“Orange Business Services is supporting ADM’s plans to deliver a range of projects and initiatives across Abu Dhabi, from public parks to public infrastructure that will build and shape the living experiences in one of the world’s developing smartest cities. ADM is keen to promote effective collaborations that deliver innovations through strategic partnerships with leading private sector companies, such as Orange Business Services,” said Rayan Mohammad Almohaisen, IT Project Manager, Abu Dhabi Municipality.