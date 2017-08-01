Zain signs MoU to fast track CBK’s digitalisation in Kuwait

Middle Eastern telco, Zain Group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Commercial Bank of Kuwait (CBK) to transform its digital service offering and data centre processes by providing a suite of cloud based services.

Zain will transform the digital CBK’s offering by providing the latest cloud solutions, data centre services and the most advanced security solutions to drive the bank’s digital transformation efforts.

“We applaud CBK, a well-regarded and successful entity in Kuwait, for proactively assessing its transformation roadmap to digitisation and are honoured to enter this milestone MoU with them. Storing digital assets securely and efficiently is becoming a key differentiator to businesses in general, and financial services institutions in particular, and it is important we have robust systems in place to be able to store, access, retrieve and restore data,” said Zain vice-chairman and group CEO, Bader Nasser Al-Kharafi.

As part of the agreement, Zain will implement its Zain Business Data Centre services, including options to boost security and connectivity. The agreement also covers network cabling and management services, CCTV and service management solutions.

“Given the digital transformation seen in the banking industry and accelerating technological advancement, the Bank endeavours to cooperate and partner with digital service and solution providers in Kuwait, particularly Zain – the leading IT solution, communication and cloud computing provider,” stated Sheikh Ahmad Duaij Al Sabah, chairman, Commercial Bank of Kuwait.