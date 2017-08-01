GSMA cancels MWC2020

The GSMA has announced that the Mobile World Congress event, scheduled to take place in Barcelona later this month, has been cancelled due to concerns over the possible spread of the COVID 19 Coronavirus.

MWC was expected to attract over 100,000 attendees and exhibitors from every corner of the globe. Despite its best efforts in stepping up efforts to limit the potential spread of the disease at the show, the GSMA has been forced to cancel its flagship event after a swathe of high profile sponsors and exhibitors cancelled their attendance at the show.

Key partners, including Ericsson, Nokia, ZTE, BT, Deutsche Telekom, LG Electronics and Sony had all stated that they would not be attending the show prior to the cancellation of the event.

“With due regard to the safe and healthy environment in Barcelona and the host country today, the GSMA has cancelled MWC Barcelona 2020 because the global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances, make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event,” said John Hoffman, CEO GSMA, in an online statement.

“The Host City Parties respect and understand this decision.

“The GSMA and the Host City Parties will continue to be working in unison and supporting each other for MWC Barcelona 2021 and future editions.

“Our sympathies at this time are with those affected in China, and all around the world,” he added.