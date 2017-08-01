Honor launches flagship smartphone in the UAE

Global smartphone brand Honor has launched its Honor 20 smartphone in the UAE.

The handset boasts superior design and photography capability, and will be available for purchase in the UAE for AED 1299 starting from 13th February, 2020 at popular retailers as well as online.

The flagship quality smartphone packs in a 48MP AI Quad Camera with a multi-dimensional, Dynamic Holographic glass back and industry-leading technology including Kirin 980 chipset, GPU Turbo 3.0, a 3,750 mAh battery and Virtual 9.1 Surround Sound.

48MP AI Quad Camera that lets you shoot like a Pro

The HONOR 20’s Quad Camera leads with a Sony IMX586 48MP Main Camera, as well as a 16MP Super Wide Angle Camera, 2MP Depth Assist Camera and 2MP Macro Camera. The HONOR 20 is also equipped with AIS Super Night Mode, letting users record their magic moments in great details even in dimly-lit scenarios.

2MP Macro lens can give users a creative edge by offering new perspectives that the naked eye would never be able to see. It allows users to capture incredible details as close as 4cm, ideal for photographers who enjoy shooting flora and fauna. Similarly, the ability to zoom in on a subject at 3X lossless optical zoom, 5X hybrid zoom, 30X digital zoom, means that users can shoot minute details with absolute discretion - a useful feature for nature-loving photographers who are looking to photograph elusive wildlife or street photographers who portray the hustle and bustle of city life.

Cutting-Edge Dynamic Holographic Design

The HONOR 20 presents a multi-dimensional, Dynamic Holographic glass back, available in either Sapphire Blue or Midnight Black. Meticulously crafted through HONOR’s industry-first Triple 3D Mesh technology, the two-stage process first creates a depth layer using nanotechnology to engrave millions of miniature prisms. Upon completion of this intricate process, the engineers continue with the assembly of glass, colour, and depth layers. As light passes through the prisms in the depth layer, light is reflected and refracted in all directions.

The All-Round User Experience

HONOR 20 boasts a 6.26" HONOR FullView display with a 91.7% screen-to-body ratio. Featuring a 4.5mm in-screen camera, the HONOR FullView display allows an even more enthralling visual experience without compromising on aesthetics.

The HONOR 20 is equipped with spectacular audio and visual technology, including the industry-leading GPU Turbo 3.0 – a feature that boosts the device’s gaming capabilities by offering users an enhanced visual and tactile experience. Users can also indulge in an immersive audio experience through the Virtual 9.1 Surround Sound feature powered by Histen 6.0. The Virtual 9.1 surround sound supports all types of wired and wireless earphones and packs an in-built dual microphone with noise reduction – a system tailored according to the specific needs of technophiles and audiophiles.