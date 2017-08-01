STC launches its first 5G smart campus in Saudi Arabia

STC has launched its first 5G smart campus in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Through its smart campus initiative, STC intends to offer vertical industries in the Kingdom 5G-powered services.

STC’s new smart campus will enable the introduction of different service standards for enterprises, oil rigs, gas exploration, educations, medical treatment, mining, and a whole range of other industries with diversified and remote infrastructure.

“We are very proud of our continued technological push to reinforce our leading position in the region. STC is determined to bring to market the most advanced technologies and solutions, to deliver total digital transformation. The new advanced smart campus capabilities, coupled with high 5G speeds and low latency will enable new, and previously un-imaginable 5G-based use cases.

“The new smart campus solution is a clear demonstration of our resolve to nurture original innovations and formulate future solutions. Every innovation we accomplish is aimed at improving our services to our valued customers. I have no doubt that the smart campus solutions will be another big factor in meeting our commitments to our national vision 2030,” said Eng. Nasser S. Alnasser, STC group CEO.

Having launched the first of its smart campuses, STC will now deliver high standard service experience guarantees to a range of customers. With high throughput and very low latency, the smart campus will facilitate the introduction of intelligent applications and advanced use cases such as: 5G CCTV, Cloud PC (office Application), cloud gaming, cloud VR (collaboration and training), 5G live broadcasting backpack, AR remote assistance and drone inspection in 5G, delivering a more enhanced customer experience compared to existing public networks.