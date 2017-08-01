Ericsson fast-tracks Orange’s digitalisation in Egypt with digital billing platform

Swedish tech giant, Ericsson has completed a major business transformation project on behalf of Orange Egypt, upgrading its digital billing facilities and implementing its Ericsson Billing solution.

The completion of the project will significantly expedite Orange Egypt’s digitalisation and enable the company to offer a raft of new, online services.

“We transformed our BSS environment to enhance our competitiveness, and further improve customer experience, so that we can grow our market share in a fast-moving market. This partnership with Ericsson is a crucial part of Orange’s mission to accelerate its digital development to offer an unmatched customer experience,” said Abdelfattah Aly Mabrouk, chief information officer at Orange Egypt.

The move will reduce operational expenses for Orange in Egypt, as well as lowering capital investment requirements.

The transformation of Orange’s billing system represents one of Ericsson’s biggest projects in Egypt, and was born out of a partnership that began in 2007.

"We have worked with Orange Egypt, offering Ericsson’s different solutions in Charging and Billing, yet this is the biggest business transformation project we have done together to date. Ericsson was selected for this transformation due to our unique digital capabilities in consulting and systems integration across complex network and IT environments. Orange Egypt now has a platform that allows for experimentation and discovery of new business models – resulting in a better end-user experience," said Mathias Johansson, head of Ericsson Egypt, STC and Saudi Arabia.