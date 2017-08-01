Facebook CEO says he would welcome greater regulation on content

Published: 16 February 2020 - 11:10 a.m.

Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has called on governments around the world to devise more stringent legislation to regulate the posting of potentially harmful content online.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference this week, Zuckerberg said that his company would welcome tighter regulation but warned that this must be balanced with excessive control.

"In the absence of that kind of regulation we will continue doing our best.

"I actually think on a lot of these questions that are trying to balance different social equities it is not just about coming up with the right answer, it is about coming up with an answer that society thinks is legitimate," the BBC quoted him as saying.

Facebook has been under fire over its handling of customer data, since the Cambridge Analytica saga unfolded in 2019. Since then, Zuckerberg has been working hard to position Facebook as a more proactive company, particularly on the issues of data privacy and the posting of potentially harmful content.

Facebook employs over 35,000 people across the world to review content and security on its social media platform, according to the BBC report.

"Our budget [for content review] is bigger today than the whole revenue of the company when we went public in 2012, when we had a billion users," he said.
