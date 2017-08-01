Thailand’s 5G spectrum auction raises $1.18bn

Thailand has concluded its first 5G auction, with $1.18 billion (37 billion baht) being raised through the sale of a wide range of spectrum.

A total of 19 lots of spectrum were purchased in the 2.6GHz band, as the country’s mobile network operators took up the opportunity to acquire the spectrum with which they will launch next generation mobile network services.

Advanced Info Service (AIS) through its subsidiary Advanced Wireless Network (AWN), True Move H Universal Communication (TUC) and CAT Telecom all participated in the auction, according to a report in the Bangkok Post.

Under the rules of the Thai auction, operators are only permitted to bid on a maximum of 10 licences. The country’s telecoms regulator, the NBTC, has yet to reveal which operators won licences in the auction.

The country expects to begin rolling out commercialised 5G mobile network services across the country in June or July of 2021.

Thailand will be among the first countries in Southeast Asia to launch 5G with most ASEAN nations yet to start their next generation mobile network rollouts.