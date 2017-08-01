Three kicks off its 5G network rollout at London Fashion Week

Three has announced that it is to launch 5G mobile network services in 65 locations across the UK by the end of the month.

Three had initially planned to launch 5G mobile network services late last year but opted instead to lead with a fixed wireless 5G home broadband offering instead.

The latest announcement will see Three become the UK’s fourth mobile network operator to roll out their 5G mobile network.

Three will showcase the launch at London Fashion Week, with the finale culminating in an empty catwalk as Aboah’s 5G fuelled digital model walks out in the last outfit of the show

“Today we are celebrating what is possible through 5G with a showcase of our ultra-fast 5G capabilities marking the next step in our 5G journey. The breath-taking, immersive audience experience is something that’s never been done before and we are proud to demonstrate it at such a prestigious global event. 5G is set to change the world for all of us and we can’t wait for our customers to start experiencing it,” said Dave Dyson, CEO at Three.

Three has the most comprehensive 5G spectrum holding in the UK, boasting 100MHz, including a contiguous block of 50MHz.

Three’s nearest rival, Vodafone, holds 50MHz of 5G spectrum, whilst O2 and BT hold 40MHz each.