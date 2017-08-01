DT and Vodafone to boost LTE coverage in Germany

Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone have signed a strategic agreement that will see the pair working together to boost LTE coverage in rural Germany.

The pair plan to share access to over 4,000 LTE sites across the country, eliminating so called “grey spots” which are currently only served by one provider.

The two companies have now signed a letter of intent and hope to complete the project in 2020.

"With the envisioned cooperation, we can make an important contribution to providing better, uninterrupted LTE coverage in Germany," said Dirk Wössner, managing director of Telekom Deutschland.

"We're teaming up with our competition to ensure that even more people in Germany can use a better network. Joint projects like this are becoming increasingly important to the network build-out – in both broadband and mobile communication.

"By working together, we can create even better networks for Germany – and eliminate gray spots where Vodafone or Deutsche Telekom customers didn't have good reception," said Hannes Ametsreiter, CEO of Vodafone Germany. "It's an important milestone on our way to a digital Germany. And for our customers, a crucial step toward an even better network," he added.

As part of the agreement, each operator will provide the other with an equal number of sites (around 2,000 each), meaning the increased coverage should be equally felt by DT and Vodafone customers. The deal should allow both operators to eliminate their existing coverage gaps.