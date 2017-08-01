Mindware Partners with Mist Systems to rollout industry’s first AI-Driven Wireless in MENA

Mindware has signed a distribution agreement with Mist Systems, a Juniper company specialising in cloud-managed wireless networks powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Under the terms of the agreement, Mindware will offer Mist's entire portfolio of solutions to enterprises across Middle East and North Africa (MENA) including the GCC countries, Afghanistan, Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Pakistan, Tunisia and Yemen.

The agreement builds on a decade of cooperation between the two companies. The agreement will allow Mindware to round out its portfolio by extending into the wireless domain.

“Wi-Fi is the platform on which innovations in IoT, collaboration, workforce enablement, customer experience and a host of services essential to today’s customers and employees are dependent. Through our partnership with Mist, we are improving the reliability, predictability and measurability of Wi-Fi, while introducing unmatched convenience and simplicity through the intuitive and scalable cloud-management layer,” said Mr. Nicholas Argyrides, general manager - Gulf at Mindware.

Mist has been first to market with an AI-driven wireless platform that includes the world’s first virtual IT assistant. In addition, Mist is the first vendor to bring enterprise-grade Wi-Fi, BLE and IoT together to deliver personalised, location-based wireless services without requiring battery-powered beacons. All operations are managed via Mist’s modern cloud architecture for maximum scalability, agility and performance. As a result, Mist is quickly becoming the WLAN standard for enterprise customers across numerous industries and Mindware intends to first capitalise on the growing demand for intelligent Wi-Fi solutions in the retail, education and healthcare sectors.

“We have built up the expertise and manpower to fully support this innovative vendor and are excited to introduce their exciting solutions to our wide base of regional businesses and the channel,” Mr. Argyrides added.